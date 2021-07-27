Group gathers for mile run at BHS in honor of fallen Kern County deputy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group gathered at Bakersfield High School on Monday to run a mile in honor of fallen Kern County Deputy Phillip Campas.

The run was inspired by 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, who also ran a mile yesterday in honor of Campas, who was killed on Sunday in a shooting in Wasco.

“I am also a daughter of a fallen officer here in Kern County,” said Megan Maxwell, who participated in the event. “It hurts. It brings up all the feelings, and I want to do what I can to show my support, as the community did for me.”