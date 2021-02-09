Group demands Kevin McCarthy’s removal from office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some local Democrats took to the streets Tuesday to demand the removal of Congressman Kevin McCarthy from office.

Organized by a group calling itself the “Stonewall Democrats of Kern,” a rally was held at the corner of California Avenue and Stockdale Highway. The organization said in a news release, “(McCarthy) makes no pretense of even trying anymore.”

It says McCarthy was complicit in the Capitol attack, and refuses to repudiate racist and violent white nationalist and QAnon ideologies. It also says the Republican congressman refuses to hold town hall meetings and locks his office doors to avoid meeting with local constituents.