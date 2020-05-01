Group demands county to reopen churches, businesses at Bakersfield City Hall rally

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of people rallied Friday in front of Bakersfield City Hall demanding stay-at-home orders be lifted and allow businesses to reopen in Kern County and the rest of the state.

The group gathered outside City Hall as other similar rallies took place around the state including Huntington Beach and Sacramento.

Organizers said their message for local leaders was to open churches and businesses and their employees that have suffered since many were forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video update on Facebook, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood also expressed support for opening some businesses with certain health and safety measures while allowing for more control to counties to open up. He acknowledged reopening the economy was a “complicated process.”

The rally to reopen the county Friday comes as health officials announced another 46 new COVID-19 cases in Kern and an eighth death related the disease.

In all, Kern County has reported a total of 948 cases, eight deaths, with around 3,800 tests still pending.