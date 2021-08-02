Group asking KHSD board to consider not requiring students to wear masks next school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group is hoping to convince the Kern High School District board of trustees to adopt a policy against requiring students to wear masks next school year.

Tonight, the board will hear a request by the Let Them Breathe campaign for the district to implement such a policy and urge the state to revise its guidelines to allow schools to choose whether to require masks based on local conditions.

“After everything our children suffered through last year with the arbitrary and unnecessary school closures, our students deserve a school year free from unscientific and punitive restrictions,” the campaign says in its request to the board. “As educational leaders in our community, it is your duty to provide that to them. They desperately need your support today.”

The group says the state’s current mask requirements are more rooted in politics than science and that they will lead to bullying and stigma.

“Since CDPH is leaving the enforcement of the mask mandate up to each district, I am also asking that you adopt a policy which truly removes the stigma of masks by not punishing children for non-compliance and allowing students to choose whether to wear a mask,” the campaign said.

The agenda does not specify whether the board will take action on the presentation.

Also during tonight’s meeting, Superintendent Byron Schaefer will provide a report on the start of the 2021-22 school year. The board will also receive a report on boundary changes due to the 2022 opening of Del Oro High School, to be located at 1750 E. Panama Lane.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the KHSD board room, located at 5801 Sundale Ave.