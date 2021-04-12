Groundbreaking scheduled Tuesday for new affordable housing development in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Tuesday for the first new affordable housing development in Delano in more than 10 years.

Kern’s Housing Authority says Parkside Apartments, which will be built at the corner of Austin Street and 1st Avenue, will be a 40-unit development with one-to-three-bedroom units. There will be five two-story garden-style residential buildings and a community building with a meeting room, laundry facility and manager’s office, and other amenities on the grounds will include a playground, courtyard, picnic area and basketball court.

Twelve of the units are planned for use by farmworker families, the authority said. Rents will range from $388 to $775 per month.

“We know there are many families in Delano that need quality affordable housing and are pleased to help meet this need with the development of Parkside Apartments,” Stephen Pelz, the Housing Authority’s director, said in a news release.



Speakers at Tuesday’s groundbreaking will include Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio, Raju Jassar, Chairman of Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, and Max Bacerra, Board Director for Golden Empire Affordable Housing, Inc.