BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Groundbreaking for a new VA Clinic in Bakersfield has been delayed following the appeals of the city of Bakersfield’s EIR and site plan review by land owners of the current clinic.

17 News has just confirmed with an attorney for SASD Development Group of San Diego, the entity in charge of building Bakersfield’s new Veterans Affairs clinic, that two appeals were filed last Friday, Sept. 15.

This means the groundbreaking of the clinic is delayed again, for the time being, due to the ongoing legal battle between SASD and Progress for Bakersfield Veterans LLC, which Cardinal Equities, the owner of the land on which the current VA clinic sits, has established as a front for its opposition to the new medical facility.

Cardinal’s owner Peter Cohen has long been accused of delaying construction for profit. Cardinal allegedly receives between $200,000 to $400,000 a month renting out the current clinic site on Westwind.

P.B.V. is appealing the city’s site plan review — signed off by Bakersfield’s development services director on Sept. 8.

P.B.V. is also appealing the unanimous certification of an Environmental Impact Report to develop the new clinic, which occurred the night of Sept. 7.

P.B.V. had ten days to file an appeal for both these decisions. SASD’s attorney, Alan Fenstermacher, tells 17 News that deadline was Sept. 17. P.B.V. filed both appeals a mere two days before that due date.

Bakersfield planning director Paul Johnson had previously told 17 News he expects the group to appeal on the tenth day, to further delay the project’s progress.

For the E.I.R., the group would appeal to City Council. For the site plan review, the group would appeal to the Planning Commission.

City Council is the highest local entity to which P.B.V. can file an appeal. After that would be litigation with the courts.

If it receives final approval from the city council, the $40 million, near 40,000 square foot medical facility will be built on a vacant lot off Knudsen and Olive Drive in north Bakersfield.

This is developing story. Check back the updates.