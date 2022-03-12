BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health has broken ground on a new expansion project for Mercy Hospital Southwest.

The new Mercy Southwest Tower Expansion will include 106 patient rooms, a 24-room intensive care unit, 18 private neonatal ICUs, six operating rooms, along with an expanded emergency department and more parking.

For local philanthropist James Camp, the expansion means more than just new equipment.

“My wife died three weeks ago, and this was one her passions,” Camp said. “Her overall passion was serving the poor, helping the forgotten, the needy, and it was her vision to help build this to help people who are not getting the services that they need.”

Beverly Camp died from breast cancer on Feb. 19.

Camp brought financial stability to Catholic charities raising over $1 million to support families across the county. She and her husband Jim also brought the county’s only burn unit to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.