Groundbreaking ceremony takes place Friday for expansion of treatment center at The Mission at Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews will break ground Friday on a new home at the Mission at Kern County to help homeless women and children break away from addiction.

The Mission is expanding the Lee and Krystyna Jamieson Transitional Home.

The first home opened in 2018 in Downtown Bakersfield.

It’s a program for mothers to recover from substance abuse and addiction while being able to stay with their children.

The Mission says the first is so successful they can expand to a new building in Oildale, where the families can continue living even after graduating from the program.

Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos says the homes are especially important because increasingly, they are seeing more homeless women and children go to The Mission.

The Mission says they’ve helped nearly 150 women with the program and hope to have more with the new home.

Local officials and Congressman Kevin McCarthy will be at the ceremony Friday.