Groundbreaking ceremony held for “tiny homes” project in Oildale, aimed at reducing veteran homelessness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Covey Cottages, a 12-unit “tiny homes” housing project in Oildale.

The 12-unit village of new homes will provide permanent housing for veterans who are homeless or at-risk of falling into homelessness.

California Veterans Assistance Foundation (CVAF), organizer of the Kern County Veterans Stand Down resource fair, and a member of the Kern County Homeless Collaborative worked together to take on the project.

Each cottage will consist of 400 feet and will include a living room, kitchen, bathroom, and one bedroom.

In addition to the 12 housing units, there will be a community center that will hold washers and dryers. According to CVAF President and CEO Deborah Johnson, agencies in the community will be able to provide supporting services.

Johnson said volunteer opportunities are available for people in the community who want to help on the project.

The target date of completion is set for Summer 2020.

For more information you can visit the California Veterans Assistance Foundation website.