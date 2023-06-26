BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the State Route 99 International Agri-Center Interchange Project on Highway 99 at Commercial Avenue.

Officials say the interchange will reduce traffic congestion and wait times on the road, especially during events such as the annual International Ag Expo in Tulare.

“The importance here is really about continuing to help with the economic prosperity of the central valley. The 99 plays a critical role,” Diana Gomez, Caltrans District 6 Director said.

The interchange project has been in the planning stages since 2016, according to officials. It is expected to be complete by the summer of 2025.