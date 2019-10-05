Ground breaking for women’s transitional home aims to help homelessness and addiction

The mission at Kern County is expanding to help women who were once addicts, continue their recovery.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the Lee and Krystyna Jamieson’s Women’s and children’s Transitional Home on China Grade Loop.

It follows last year’s opening of the Lee and Krystyna Jamieson recovery home that helps homeless and women with children struggling with addiction.

Once individuals graduate from the program the transitional home allows former addicts a place to stay to make sure they stay off the streets.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was in attendance for the ground breaking event and spoke on the impact of the transitional home.

“They help change this community for the better,” he said.

“They are pioneers and drivers. We have a homeless epidemic in California, but we are not going to be like L.A. and San Francisco.”

In the last 16 months the transitional home has provided shelter and addiction recovery services to more than 147 women and children.