Grossman Burn Center now ready for use

The Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital is now ready to treat patients with burn injuries.

The center offers in-patient and out-patient care to burn victims, including children as young as 6 months old. Seven patients can be taken care of at a time at the center and some room having ICU level care.

The unit also includes:

A private family consult room

A dedicated play area designed to encourage physical and occupational therapy

Acute care

Catastrophic care

Pediatric intensive care

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Hydrotherapy

Reconstruction

Rehabilitation

Psychological support

“We’re at the beginning of a story that we’ll be able to tell over the next generation about caring for patients with burns, their families and the burn survivors,” said President and CEO Ken Keller.

The opening is the result of a lot of hard work from a lot of people, from nursing leaders to develop care plans, to the small army of contractors who built the burn center, said Keller.