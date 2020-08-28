Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opens in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, described as an “extreme-value” grocery store, opened Thursday in Oildale.

To celebrate the opening, customers through Sept. 24 can enter for a chance to win $1,200 in free groceries. To enter, click here.

Grocery Outlet stores are independently operated by local families. The Oildale location is operated by Amor Alonzo, who said in a news release, “I am overjoyed to be a part of the Oildale community and be able to provide big savings on quality groceries.”

The store is located at 1121 Olive Drive and is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.