Grimmway Farms sold to private equity firm in Indiana

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grimmway Farms, the Bakersfield-based agricultural giant, has been sold.

A Grimmway spokesperson confirmed the sale to “Teays River Investment … a well-respected Indiana-based agriculture investment firm.” No price was disclosed.

Grimmway is a family-owned company that started as a roadside stand and has grown to become the largest producer of carrots in the world. It’s 50 years old, and in the last several decades has expanded to include organic and specialty products.

Last year, Grimmway acquired the Georgia and Florida fruit and vegetable processing facilities of Generation Farms. Financial terms weren’t released.

Grimmway emphasized the Teays River commitment to continuity. The management team and employees will remain the same, and customers should see no change.

The website crunchbase.com describes Teays River as a private equity company based in Zionsville, Ind.