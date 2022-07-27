BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a $200-thousand settlement with Grimmway Enterprises Incorporated for violations of the Clean Air Act, according to a news release from the EPA.

According to the EPA, about 23-hundred pounds of ammonia were released from Grimmway’s Arvin facility back on August 19, 2019.

An investigation found Grimmway allegedly failed to notify state emergency authorities and the National Response Center immediately after the release, according to the EPA.

The inspection also revealed Grimmway allegedly lacked required safety information, according to the EPA. This included the lack of required safety equipment and pressure relief valves.

The company will now pay $214-thousand in civil penalties, according to EPA.

Grimmway released a statement today saying:

“Environmental stewardship, as well as the safety of our employees and surrounding communities, are at the core of Grimmway’s mission, values and business practices. The recent press release from the EPA cites a company settlement related to an August 2019 anhydrous ammonia release at our Arvin facility. It should be noted that the incident was associated with a pressure relief valve that was subject to a third-party supplier-recall, a recall that was not communicated to Grimmway by the supplier/manufacturer at the time. All recommended repairs and modifications to the valve and associated systems were made immediately once we were aware of the situation.”