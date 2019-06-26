A four-year-old Bakersfield boy is fighting for his life once again, but he’s not fighting alone.

He’s “The Ultimate Brave Boy.”

His name is Greyson Franklin.

This weekend the community will join together to support the little fighter.

Three years ago, Greyson went in for a routine dental check-up.

His doctor found a sore in his mouth.

X-rays, blood work and a biopsy later, Greyson was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, a rare form of cancer that attacks his auto-immune system.

Last year his family thought he completed his last chemo treatment, but April 15, 2019 his fight began once again.

“We’re about 10 weeks into the second diagnosis. He has a sinus tumor this go around. Last go around was a jaw tumor,” said Katie Franklin, Greyson’s mother.

Through it all Greyson has been #GManStrong.

“He’s been doing pretty well with his chemo treatment and keeping good spirits through this process,” Franklin said.

Greyson is on week 10 of an expensive 54 week treatment plan.

It’s a tough battle for the franklin family.

“It’s definitely hard to process as a parent. You know, you thought you beat it and then for it to come back, it’s definitely – you lose a lot of hope,” Franklin said.

But they’re still fighting.

You can fight with them at Greyson’s Gala Saturday at Harvest Hall at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

The dinner and auction start at 5:30 p.m.

The cost is $55 per person.

Money raised will help pay for Greyson’s medical expenses.

Click here for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greysons-gala-tickets-61402846567