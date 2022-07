BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Demolition continues on the old Greyhound Bus station in Downtown Bakersfield.

In 2020, it was sold to Church Plaza LLC for $1.27 million. The plan is to build a four-story apartment complex in its place.

The Bakersfield City Council in March approved a 10-year-lease for Greyhound to move its operation to the Amtrak Station a few blocks away on Truxtun Avenue.