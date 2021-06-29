‘Greetings from Bakersfield’: Pose in front of the city’s newest ‘selfie spot’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Take a selfie at the city’s newest photo op.

The classic “Greetings from Bakersfield” postcard was put on display in two locations at the Bakersfield Visitor Center, located at 515 Truxtun Avenue. One card is on the north side of the building, visible to those driving on Truxtun Avenue. The other is on display on the south side, visible to the Bakersfield Amtrak Station. The “selfie spots” were put on display by Visit Bakersfield.





If you snap a picture, you are encouraged to post it on social media using the hashtag #VisitBakersfield.

📸SAY CHEESE🧀

Snap a selfie and show off your @Bakersfield_Cal pride, courtesy of Visit Bakersfield!



Check out the new selfie spots at our Visitor Center at 515 Truxtun Avenue! pic.twitter.com/ApwC3pRlc9 — City of Bakersfield (@Bakersfield_Cal) June 24, 2021

Visit Bakersfield’s Insiders’ Guide was recently nominated for a national award from the U.S. Travel Association. Visit Bakersfield said the new guide’s publisher, Madden Media, nominated the guide for the 2021 Destiny Award.

The award winners will be announced in August at the Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations conference. The organization said this is the first time one of its products has been nominated for a national award.

You can pick up a free copy of the guide at the Bakersfield Visitor Center or order one here.