BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenlawn Southwest will be hosting an official flag retirement event in honor of Flag Day.

During the ceremony over 9,000 faded and torn flags will be burned with honor, gun salute and taps, according to officials.

The event will feature a special flag folding ceremony by the Young Marines, a flag march and the Bakersfield Firefighter’s Pipes and Drums.

Officials say this is the fifth year Greenlawn is participating in the ceremony.

The Flag Retirement ceremony is scheduled for Flag Day, June 14 at the Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest on Panama Lane at 10 a.m.