Greenlawn to honor those who have died during the pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beginning June 15, Greenlawn Funeral Homes & Cemeteries will honor those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic by placing green ribbons along the entry fences of its facilities.

The funeral home noted in a news release that the virus imposed limitations on the number of people who could attend funeral services. This is a way to memorialize those who have died during the pandemic, the release said.

“These families weren’t able to have the visitation and service they would have wanted in tribute to their loved ones,” said Greenlawn President Jim LaMar. “So, we’re doing our part in acknowledging those that have passed and supporting their families by creating this public memorial.”

He said a larger event honoring those who have died will be planned after restrictions on gatherings are lifted.