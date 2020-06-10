Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Greenlawn to honor those who have died during the pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beginning June 15, Greenlawn Funeral Homes & Cemeteries will honor those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic by placing green ribbons along the entry fences of its facilities.

The funeral home noted in a news release that the virus imposed limitations on the number of people who could attend funeral services. This is a way to memorialize those who have died during the pandemic, the release said.

“These families weren’t able to have the visitation and service they would have wanted in tribute to their loved ones,” said Greenlawn President Jim LaMar. “So, we’re doing our part in acknowledging those that have passed and supporting their families by creating this public memorial.”

He said a larger event honoring those who have died will be planned after restrictions on gatherings are lifted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News