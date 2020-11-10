Greenlawn Southwest unveiling 13 new headstones for unmarked veterans’ graves tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tomorrow, a local cemetery is honoring veterans with new granite headstones in recognition of Veterans Day.

At 10 a.m., Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest on Panama Lane will unveil 13 new headstones for veterans whose graves had previously been unmarked, including one man whose grave has been left unmarked since his death in 1936.

Greenlawn, in partnership with VFW Post 97, will also reveal its new 60-foot flagpole with the American flag and will host a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter flyover at the event.

For more information, call 661-834-8820.