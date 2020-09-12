Greenlawn Southwest to erect new 55-foot flagpole with American flag to honor veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries has announced plans to erect a 55-foot flagpole at Greenlawn Southwest to honor veterans. 

The company said the pole will be erected in front of Greenlawn Southwest’s Celebration of Life Center. The pole, which will fly a 10-by-15-foot American flag, is set to be dedicated by Veterans Day, Nov. 11. 

The flagpole is being installed in partnership with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 97.

“We are so honored to again partner with the VFW to make this happen,” said Greenlawn President Jim LaMar. “Our flag is not just a reminder of the soldiers who have put their lives on the line for our freedom for 244 years, but it stands for the best of our American values, and we need to be reminded of that daily.”

