Greenlawn Southwest holding flag retirement ceremony Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest will be honoring National Flag Day on Monday with a flag retirement ceremony.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, located at 2739 Panama Ln. Anyone with an American Flag that has been torn, tattered, faded or is beyond repair may have their flags burned in an official ceremony at Greenlawn’s crematory.

The event will begin with a special flag-folding conducted by the Bakersfield Young Marines followed by a march to the crematory for burning. Mayor Karen Goh will attend the event and there will be memorial flyovers with a Navy trainer BT 13 flown by pilot Todd Schultz, along with a WWII USAAF.

“The American Flag is such a powerful symbol of our democracy,” said Greenlawn President Jim LaMar. “A torn or faded flag needs to be retired with the same honor and dignity as those who served under it, and not just thrown away.”

Last year, Greenlawn said around 1,400 flags were retired at the cemetery.