Greenlawn Southwest holding first Death Cafe this month

Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries Southwest will be holding its first Death Cafe this month.

The free event will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the Celebration of Life Tribute Reception Center, 2739 Panama Ln. Attendees can come enjoy coffee and other refreshments and talk about issues, such as death in a more informal setting.

“Our objective is simply to allow people to have an open dialog about death, and to let people air what’s on their minds with a view to helping them make the most of their lives,” said Greenlawn President Jim La Mar.

The Death Cafe comes after Greenlawn Southwest held its first Before I Die Festival last summer, focusing on educating residents about how to prepare for their deaths and answering questions about the funeral process.

For more information, visit GreenlawnMortuaryandCemetery.com or call 661-834-8820.