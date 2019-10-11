Greenlawn pet cemetery to receive dedication ceremony Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries is holding a dedication ceremony Saturday for its new pet cemetery.

The “Precious Pet Garden” is located within Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest at 2739 Panama Lane but is set apart from the main cemetery sections.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

Coinciding with the dedication is a Blessing of the Pets to be conducted by St. Francis Church. Families are invited to bring their pets.

“A pet is a loved one, and many people are looking for a permanent place to lay their cherished pet to rest,” said Jim LaMar, Greenlawn president. “This new section will allow families to do just that.”

There will be room in the cemetery for 2,400 pets.

Local veterinary services and pet adoption agencies will be at the event.