BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bring your old and torn American flags the Greenlawn southwest cemetery on National Flag day to retire them with an official burning ceremony. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a special flag folding ceremony by the Young Marines.

The Ceremony will feature a gun salute and taps ceremony and the Bakersfield firefighter’s Pipers and Drums, according to a press release by the Greenlawn cemetery.

The Young Marines will hold a “Let’s Fill the Bus,” flag collection event on June 10th at the KGET studio from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.