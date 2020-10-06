Greenlawn Funeral Services holds blessing of pets event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield’s first pet cemetery is located at Greenlawn Memorial Park. And on Sunday, dozens came here to have their pets blessed by a reverend.

Jim La Mar, the president of Greenlawn Funeral Homes, Cremations, and Cemeteries, has incorporated his love of pets into his work.

It all started after his wife passed away in 2012. He says his dog KC was his sole comfort.

“All I had was KC and I just envisioned we went for walks at night and we were going to spend all this time together.”

He had to put KC down a few months later.

“It was devastating. Because that’s where I saw the rest of my future was. I can still see her eyes when I took her to the vet and had to put her down.”

Since then – Jim was determined to create a pet cemetery to bury her in. He finally got approval from the city in 2018 to designate a small part of Greenlawn Park for the burial of pets.

“My dog KC was the first one placed here, and I’ve watched people get great joy in knowing that they’ll have a dignified place to bring flowers and to honor their loved ones.”

It’s here that jim holds an annual blessing of pets where a reverend dashes holy water onto people’s pets and prays over them. Jim says the blessing of animals is a christian tradition for the feast of Saint Francis – which is on October 4, every year. Greenlawn incorporates pets in other parts of its services as well. Macey McGregor, a manager at Greenlawn, says her dog Theo sometimes comforts families in funeral preparations.

“When hes able to go in with a family when they’re sitting and making arrangements, he’s just laid down next to them, he’s kind of wandered around the room and goes and says hi to each person that is sitting there,” Macey said. “They’re able to pet him and love on him. He’s just there for comfort. He’s there to give a little warmth in a time that feels very heavy.”

“I think so often that as humans we’re afraid to show our humanity,” Jim said. “When can we let down and just be ourselves and frailties and just love on someone. And you thing about our pets, they never talk bad about us. There’s so much unconditional love.”