Greenlawn Funeral Home to honor nation’s heroes with special tribute this Memorial Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This Memorial Day Greenlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park Northeast is excited to welcome back the community to honor and remember those who “gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country.”

According to a news release from Greenlawn, the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel their celebration of our nation’s heroes, but Monday they plan to bring the largest Memorial Day program to the Bakersfield community.

Color guard members from the Sons of American Revolution and Bakersfield High School will perform military honors, and Greenlawn will unveil their newest cremation garden the “Court of Honor.” Several Kern County representatives will be in attendance to participate in the celebration.

The tribute will begin at 11 a.m. and feature light refreshments.