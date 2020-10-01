Greenlawn Cemetery holding Blessing of the Pets event on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenlawn Cemetery is holding its second Blessing of the Pets on Oct. 4 at their Southwest location. The blessing will take place at 10 a.m. at their new pet cemetery located by the entry gates.

Rev. Theophane Nelliparambil Antony of St. Francis of Assisi Parish will officiate the blessings. All members of the community are welcome to take their pets. The blessing of the animals is a tradition in the Feast of Saint Francis that is celebrated by Christians worldwide, according to a statement by Greenlawn Cemetery.

“Pets are as much part of the family as any other loved one,” said Greenlawn president Jim La Mar. “They deserve to be cherished, honored, blessed, and memorialized, and as a ‘Friend of the Family,’ we find it wholly appropriate to prepare a place for that to happen right here.”

Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest is located at 2739 Panama Ln.