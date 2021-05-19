Greenfield Union School District trustees vote to change name of Plantation Elementary School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greenfield Union School District Board of Trustees voted to change the name of Plantation Elementary School by the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

The board voted 5-0 Wednesday authorizing the superintendent to take “all necessary and appropriate action to carry out the renaming process.”

In a statement, officials said the school will begin to phase out the name Plantation Elementary and begin a process of coming up with a new name for the elementary school. The board laid out plans that include a “diverse group of students, parents/guardians, school staff, community members and other school stakeholders” in coming up with a new name.

“Greenfield Union School District respects the culture, history, and viewpoints of all students, staff, parents and the community we serve,” Superintendent Ramon Hendrix said, according to a statement.

“With the impacts of the pandemic now stabilizing, now, is the appropriate time to dedicate our efforts on renaming Plantation Elementary School.”

The name of the school has been a topic of concern because of its connection to social injustices, the district said. The district had began discussions on changing the name of the school in late 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic shifted the district’s immediate attention, officials said.

Earlier this month, South High School announced it would change mascots from “Rebels” to “Spartans.”

Recommendations on a new name for Plantation Elementary will be presented to the board by January 2022.