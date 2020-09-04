Greenfield Union School District to distribute free meals to children Mondays and Wednesdays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenfield Union School District will distribute free meals on Mondays and Wednesdays to children 2- to-18-years-old.

There will be no meal service on Labor Day, the district said, and meals will instead be served on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9, before returning to normal meal service the following week.

Free grab-and-go meals will be provided at 10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., according to the district. Families that have a GFUSD Meal Passport are not required to have students listed on the passport in the car to receive meals. Other children must be present to get meals.

The following are the meal distribution sites:

Fairview Elementary

Granite Pointe Elementary

Horizon Elementary

Plantation Elementary

Planz Elementary

Palla Elementary

Valle Verde Elementary

Greenfield Middle School

Ollivier Middle School

There are also four bus routes that deliver meals throughout the district. Go here for details and exact times.

Students with special diet meal accommodations on file with the district must call Nutrition Services at 661-837-6020 one day in advance to order their meals.