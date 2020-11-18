Greenfield Union School District to consider phased reopening plan Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenfield Union School District will consider a hybrid model reopening plan during a Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday.

Superintendent Ramon Hendrix will present the plan, which includes a hybrid model of instruction. According to a letter sent to families of students, the goal is to complete the return of students and staff to a safe learning environment beginning on Jan. 4, 2021.

According to that letter, elementary schools will utilize an AM/PM schedule. Students will have the opportunity to return to school for in-person instruction four days per week. Families will also have the opportunity to continue with full distance learning.

In elementary schools, distance learning will be scheduled on Wednesdays to allow time for deep cleaning of the campuses and teacher/staff development. One group will attend class during morning hours (approximately 8 – 11 a.m.), while the other group will attend classes during afternoon hours (approximately 12 noon – 3 p.m.).

Middle schools, however, will utilize an AB schedule. Students who choose to return to school for in-person instruction will attend school two days per week (Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday), while participating in distance learning during the other three days each week. Families will have the opportunity to continue with full distance learning as well.

If approved, students will be allowed to return in phases. The first groups to return will include the youngest grade levels. Transportation will be provided to students who normally qualify.

“Greenfield will follow CDPH Guidelines as we move into Phase II of the Reopening Plan,” Hendrix wrote. “No one safety measure will prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but with strict enforcement of state guidelines and your cooperation, we can prevent outbreaks and potential school closures.”