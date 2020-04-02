Greenfield Union School District reveals meal schedule for Spring Break

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greenfield Union School District has revealed how school sites will be providing meals during Spring Break next week.

The district said school sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from April 6-9. On the 9th, children will receive two meals, one for the 9th and the other for the 13th, as meals won’t be provided that day.

Bus drop-off will take place between 11 a.m. and noon. GUSD is offering three bus routes that deliver meals throughout the district.

Starting April 14, meals will be distributed Monday through Thursday each week. On Thursday, children will also receive a meal for Friday. Meal service time will remain from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, call 661-837-6020.