Greenfield Union School District board renames Plantation Elementary to Prosperity Elementary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greenfield Union School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to rename Plantation Elementary School.

The board voted 5-0 in favor of the new name: Prosperity Elementary School. Its mascot will be the Eagle.

The name “Plantation Elementary” has been an evolving topic of concern among the school community in recent years, due to the name’s reminder of social injustices, the district said in a statement.

The Greenfield school district began discussions on renaming the school in late 2019.

“The name represents the mission, spirit, culture, and success of the school,” Greenfield Union School District Superintendent Ramon Hendrix said in a statement.