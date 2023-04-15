BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenfield Baseball field opened for its first use in years Saturday after months of cleaning.

More than 25 teams enjoyed a full day of fun and leisure in the sun, with 300 kids registering to play softball and baseball in the park.

The reopening was made possible by dozens of volunteered hours and a donated lawn mower.

“It’s a big turnaround… the facility being nice finally. Before it looked not too well. We’re doing the best we can. It’s a family affair.” Phillip Martinez of the Greenfield Baseball League told 17 News.

“It’s nice, Today is such a relief that we’re finally having our opening day after all our hard work and everyone is smiling and enjoying everything after all the hard work and the national anthem. It’s been great,” said Vanessa Martinez of the baseball league as well.