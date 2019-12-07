Green Frog butcher shop opens in Countryside Village in Northeast Bakersfield

Green Frog butcher shop has opened inside a shopping center in Northeast Bakersfield.

The shop is new, but it’s more of a homecoming. Green Frog opened at the Countryside Village on Highway 178 and Comanche Drive.

Green Frog’s ties to Bakersfield go back o the 1930s. Their first shop in East Bakersfiled closed in 2013.

Owner Matthew Barnett grew up working at that family market, and he says that experience led to him rebranding another store — The Butcher Shop — in Tehachapi under the Green Frog name.

Green Frog says they have cuts of meat you won’t find at a typical grocery store.