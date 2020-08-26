Greek Food Festival to be carry-out only, scheduled for first four Saturdays in October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greek Food Festival will still be held this year, but it’s going to be far different from the party atmosphere and packed tables of previous years due to health and safety guidelines.

While there won’t be large groups singing or dancing, or tables filled with revelers, there will be plenty of the delicious entrees the festival has offered for decades.

Organizers said details were still being ironed out, but the event will be held the first four Saturdays in October and orders will be available for carry-out only. There will be a different entree special each Saturday, along with a la carte items and pastries.

“It’s not going to be anything like the past due to our current conditions,” said a post on the festival’s Facebook page. “It’ll be carry out ONLY. Order online and pickup. And God willing, next year, back to normal Greek fun & food.”