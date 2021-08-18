Greek Food Festival returning in October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Greek Food Festival will have gyros, bbq plates and flaky pastries ready for purchase when it opens in early October.

The festival will take place Oct. 1 through 3 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 401 Truxtun Ave., organizers said in a news release. The food is the main attraction, but also expect live music, dancing performances, shopping, a bounce house and church tours.

Admission is $5, with children under 12 admitted free.

Hours of operation will be 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for more information.