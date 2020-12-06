Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas caravan brings holiday cheer to residents

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — After their annual Christmas parade was canceled because of COVID-19, the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce stepped up to provide residents a bit of Christmas cheer.

The chamber hosted a Christmas caravan Saturday afternoon. It began at Sunset School making its way through Lamont and the Weedpatch area before ending at Mountain View Middle School.

The event gave Lamont residents a chance to enjoy the caravan from the safety of their front yards.

“We know we have COVID happening in our community and all of that, but we can do things in a safe manner that will definitely keep our community safe, and still have the spirit of Christmas going,” Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce president Jose Gonzalez said.