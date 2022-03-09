BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Businessman and developer Rick Jhaj, who employs more than 500 people at restaurants and car washes, was inducted Wednesday as the first Sikh-Indian American chairman of the board of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber.

“The chamber serves as our region’s unwavering champion, convener of leaders and catalyst for positive change,” said Jhaj, whose parents emigrated from Punjab, India to the U.S. and founded Countryside Corporation. “I’ve seen firsthand the collective power of the chamber and our members to improve Bakersfield, and I’m honored to be appointed by my peers and neighbors to help lead our organization forward this year.”

Countryside Corporation has developed dozens of commercial projects, operates Countryside Market and Restaurants, Countryside Construction, Countryside Carwash, Subways, Pizza Huts, Me N Eds and Taco Bells, according to a chamber news release.

Also at Wednesday’s annual awards luncheon, Norma Dunn, director of the Kern Women’s Business Center, was named Volunteer of the Year and Valley Strong Credit Union as 2022 Chamber Champion.

Nine local organizations were recognized for efforts to create “a more inclusive and thriving environment for jobs and employers” in the area: Associated Builders and Contractors; Bakersfield Association of REALTORS; Home Builders Association of Kern County; Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce; Kern County Builders Exchange; Kern County Farm Bureau; Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Kern Economic Development Corporation; and Kern County Taxpayers Association.