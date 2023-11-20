BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While the day after Thanksgiving is a big shopping day as many hit the Black Friday sales, the Greater Bakersfield Chamber is hoping you’ll also shop on Saturday.

Saturday, Nov. 25 has been declared Shop Small Business Saturday — a day dedicated to supporting local small businesses.

The chamber is encouraging Bakersfield residents to shop local and support local businesses on Saturday and throughout the holiday season.

Organizers say shopping local not only supports the local economy, but also allows residents to select products with a lower carbon footprint, minimal packaging waste and eco-friendly options.