BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Americans plan to spend over $25 billion this Valentine’s Day, according to a report from the National Retail Foundation. As a result, a Bakersfield-based campaign wants to encourage residents to shop local this year.

The Greater Bakersfield Chamber’s Shop Local, Shop Now campaign plans to highlight some local member businesses ready to make this year’s Valentine’s Day as special as possible and encourage the community to choose them over chain stores, according to a news release from the chamber.

Chamber president and CEO, Nick Ortiz calls this “an excellent time for the community to shop from local businesses”, which according to him re-circulate more money and create most new jobs throughout Bakersfield.

According to an official release, the Chamber’s Shop Local, Shop Now website includes an interactive listing of all chamber member businesses, and residents that tag the chamber on Instagram using the hashtags #shoplocalshopnow and #bakochamber will have an opportunity to be featured in the chamber’s Instagram page.