BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greater Bakersfield Chamber’s Board of Directors appointed Janelle Capra as the new President and CEO Friday.

Capra has 28 years of experience working alongside entrepreneurs, small businesses, media, non-profits and community-minded organizations across Bakersfield.

Janelle is an experienced servant leader who knows how to deliver results for mission-driven organizations. She has a track record of growing organizations and understands what it takes for an institution like the Chamber to succeed. I’m excited to have her join us and look forward to working with her and the entire team at the Chamber to advance our mission. Ken Keller, the Chamber’s 2023 Chairman of the Board

She currently serves as Executive director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, a position she has held since 2019.

Capra will be replacing Hilary Haenes, who served as the Chamber’s Interim President and CEO since February. Hanes will continue to serve at the Chamber, returning to her role as Vice President of Member Engagement.