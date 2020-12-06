Great Clips and other salons will close on Sunday at midnight, following Stay at Home Order

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Governor Gavin Newsom wants most of California in hibernation this Winter. Kern and many other counties are included in the state’s stay at home order. It’ll go into effect Sunday at midnight. Many residents in Bakersfield made their last rounds before businesses shut down again.

“I think I’ve pretty much adjusted to it,” said Rose Jensen, a Bakersfield resident. “You know when to go shopping, you know what not to get involved with, you know what restaurants not to go to.”

Some locals dont mind the new stay at home order, but they’re frustrated with those who aren’t complying.

“If people dont take this seriously,” said Jessica Castillo, a Bakersfield resident. “There’s definitely going to be a longer shut down and people dont want to do it but I mean it’s necessary.”

“It’s a shame that it all has to close down again just because a few people refuse to do what’s the proper thing right now to protect all of us.”

The governor says any regions with less than 15% ICU capacity must implement another stay at home order. San Joaquin Valley has only 8.6% ICU capacity. That’s lower than any other region in the state.

“This virus is definitely real,” Castillo said. “It hit very close to home to me because it happened to my family and it could happen to yours.”

The stay at home order means restaurants can only open for takeout or delivery. All bars, breweries, personal services and hair salons have to shut down completely. Philip Burks is the owner of every Great Clips in Bakersfield.

“”We’re going to do what we have to do, we’re a good citizen. We’re going to close. As a business owner I’m very frustrated of course,” Burks said. “My customers, we serve 4,000 people a week. That’s 4,000 people not getting served.”

Salons and restaurants have had to get creative to stay open this year. Burks says there’s no way COVID could be transmitted in his salons and they shouldn’t have to close.

“We’ve done everything asked for us,” Burks said. “All this is going to do is put 57 people in my organization out of work and across the industry it’s the same thing.”

The state will look at regional ICU capacities again on December 28th. The stay at home order will remain in place if San Joaquin Valley doesn’t get above that 15% ICU capacity.