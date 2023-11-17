BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A longtime attraction on Bakersfield’s antique row is taking one last bow this weekend.

The Great American Antique Store, which has been in sell-it-all mode since June, is holding a last-chance sale this weekend.

Among the treasures that remain in the building downtown — an authentic rickshaw, a large collection of stained glass and hundreds of copies of a little-known instructional record — the Buck Owens Guitar Method, issued in 1966.

This weekend only, piano player Ulises Calderon will bring his keyboard stylings back to the antique store he called home for years. Then it’s back to his new gig at the Brickyard in downtown.