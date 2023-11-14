BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A longtime attraction on Bakersfield’s antique row is taking one last bow.

Great American Antique Store, which has been in sell-it-all mode since June, is holding a last-chance sale this weekend – Friday, Saturday and Sunday — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Among the treasures that remain in the 37,000 square foot building at the corner of 19th and R — an authentic rickshaw, a large collection of stained glass, and hundreds of copies of a little-known instructional record — the Buck Owens Guitar Method, issued in 1966.

And this weekend only, piano player Ulises Calderon, a gentle soul with a gentle touch on the ivories, will be bringing his keyboard stylings back to the antique store he called home for years. Then it’s back to his new gig at the Brickyard-Downtown, at 18th and N streets.