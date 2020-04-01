Grease fire damages manufacturing facility off Highway 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A grease fire at a manufacturing facility off Highway 58 resulted in about $25,000 in damage early Wednesday.

The fire began at about 1:37 a.m. on a manufacturing line in the 380,000-square-foot facility, according to Kern County Fire Department. Firefighters used dry chemical fire extinguishers kept inside the building to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported at the facility in the 28000 block of Highway 58.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to make sure no heat was present that could potentially reignite the blaze, the department said.