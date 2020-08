BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters have been called to a report of grass fire Sunday evening along Interstate 5 just south of Grapevine Road.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported a fire in the area just before 6:30 p.m. and one southbound lane of I-5 has been closed just south of Grapevine Road.

Caltrans says a backup on southbound Interstate 5 is about six miles long near the fire. The #4 lane is blocked.

GRAPEVINE: Southbound I-5 just south of Grapevine Road #4 lane closed due to brush fire. Currently 4 mile back up. pic.twitter.com/sDNQUCeW6W — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) August 10, 2020

No other information about the fire was immediately available.