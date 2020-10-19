Kern County Fire working to put out grass fire in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to contain a small grass fire Sunday afternoon in Tehachapi.

City officials said the fire was burning near railroad tracks near Meadow Brook Park just before 4:30 p.m. and moving eastward. County firefighting aircraft were sent to put the flames.

Officials said city staff is monitoring the Waste Water Plant to ensure it remains working after it lost power, but switched to backup generators.

It’s unclear how many acres have burned or if structures were threatened.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

