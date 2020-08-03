Grass fire burning in Gorman slows traffic on Interstate 5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County and Los Angeles county firefighters are working to stop a grass fire estimated to be as big as 75 to 100 acres burning near Interstate 5 Sunday night and causing major delays for drivers headed northbound.
CHP has issued a SIGALERT in Castaic for northbound I-5 at Smokey Bear Road and for westbound SR-138 to northbound I-5. CHP says the road is blocked for an unknown amount of time.
CHP in Fort Tejon says the fire is just east of I-5 just north of SR-138. Expect traffic to be delayed as crews battle the flames. The fire is being called the Post Fire.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Santa Clarita estimates the fire is about 75 to 100 acres in size.
CHP reports smoke has spread across lanes of I-5.
